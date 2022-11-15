REMINDER : It’s almost here – ‘Vision 2022,’ the region’s biggest annual art gala and sale – happens this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the SeaTac Community Center (map below).

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Back after a two -year absence, Vision 2022 returns as fun in-person gala.

Volunteers are still needed. Sign up at www.burienarts.org.

Fifth-six artists are busily creating fabulous artwork on 8”X 8” panels; perfect for holiday gifts.

A Silent Auction table will offer artwork of various mediums and sizes from several artists, thanks to the generous donations of former Burien City Council members Sally Nelson and Nancy Tosta.

There will be wine, food and live entertainment, too.

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire, costume or come as you are. It’s a gala!

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Vision 2022

benefits local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year including free online kid’s art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes and a scholarship for an outstanding Highline student.

More information at www.burienarts.org.