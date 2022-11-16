This month, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers are holding their Annual Art Walk, checking out many of the creative art pieces we have around town, and visiting the studio of one of the talented artists, George C. Scott.

All are invited to meet at the Des Moines Library this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The address is 21620 11th Ave. S.

We will check out the art, sculptures, and murals as we head down 216th to the Big Catch Plaza, Overlook Park, and the Marina. At the south end of the Marina we will head up to and then north on 7th Avenue. Along the way we have a rare privilege to visit the studio of one of our talented artists who created a few of the sculptures and art pieces we have in town, George C. Scott. You will have a chance to see many of his creations and ask him questions. Then you can return to the library at your leisure.

Dogs are fine on the walk, but your four-legged friends will have to stay outside or at home if you intend to tour the studio.

For info, please call Gary at 206-390-3184

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need help. More info here: www.desmoineslegacy.org

In Memoriam

With sadness, we mention that Nancy Stephan, a major impetus behind the Art on Poverty Bay project and big supporter of art and culture in Des Moines and the South Puget Sound area, passed away on November 12. The timing of this sad news just before our art walk is tough to deal with. Nancy was a previous member of both the Des Moines Legacy Foundation and the Des Moines Art Commission.

She attended our art walk a couple times several years ago, and her likeness was used for one of the murals in Des Moines which we will be making a point to stop at during our walk this Saturday. (Click HERE to read her obituary.)