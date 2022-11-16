Enjoy a Winter Wonderland of events in Des Moines this holiday season, starting with a Holiday Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, courtesy Destination Des Moines.

“Come enjoy the free festivities, and spread the holiday cheer!”

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 5 p.m.+: Holiday Tree Lighting (at 6 p.m.) at Big Catch Plaza. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, 6 p.m. : Boat Parade starting at Des Moines Marina. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 10 a.m.: Polar Bear Plunge at Des Moines Beach Park.



More info at https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/.