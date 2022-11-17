Des Moines Police are investigating a Domestic Assault shooting incident that took place on Wednesday night, Nov. 16, 2022 in an apartment.

Police say at on Nov. 16 at 8:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Ave S. (map below) for a reported shooting incident.

Prior to officers arriving, dispatch provided information that an individual had been shot inside an apartment.

Additional information revealed a subject with a firearm was also inside.

Officers arrived and entered the apartment, where they located a 38-year-old male who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until King County Medic One and South King Fire & Rescue arrived and continued life saving measures. The victim was transported from the scene to Harborview Medical Center and his condition is currently unknown.

A 36-year-old female was also contacted at the location and transported to the Des Moines Police Department for questioning. The female suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for Assault 1st (DV).

Other occupants located inside the apartment at the time were unharmed.

All individuals involved are known to each other.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

There are no suspects outstanding and there is no threat to the community.

Additional information may be released if it becomes available.