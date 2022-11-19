From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Tukwila Police officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in a parking garage in Tukwila’s Southcenter District.

Arriving officers located an adult male and adult female victim at the scene. Officers immediately began life saving efforts until medics arrived and took over.

Sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female victim suffered a non-life threatening injury during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say that based on the initial investigation, it is believed that the couple interrupted a vehicle prowl at which time the suspect opened fire on the victims before fleeing in a vehicle.

Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives are responding to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encourage to email [email protected], or call (206) 241-2121.

Further information will be put out via social media and http://www.tukwilapolice.com once it becomes available.