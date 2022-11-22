Story & Photos by David Rosen

A saltwater rescue call went out around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022 for an overturned watercraft in Poverty Bay along 8th Ave S. near Woodmont Beach in Des Moines.

Numerous emergency vehicles from South King Fire – including their rescue boat – as well as Des Moines Police responded.

Three occupants were on board when the heavy wind and high surf caused the boat to flip, throwing them into the cold bay.

Neighbors nearby called 911 as they saw the boat go over.

All of the occupants made it to shore safely.

Photos courtesy David Rosen/SlickPix Photography: