The Normandy Park Community Club Bazaar is a cherished holiday tradition which will return to The Cove on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

They are featuring 100% handcrafted items this year, presenting a wonderful opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items.

Mark your calendars for this festive event, which is a great opportunity to shop small…and we mean really small and unique. Skip the big box or mega retailers and keep your dollars local!

This year’s event will feature Cafe de la Loba Coffee and New York Style Dirty Dawgz, a locally-owned food truck.

This bazaar is sure to be a winner.

Normandy Park Community Club is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park WA, 98166: