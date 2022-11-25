SPONSORED :

The City of Burien invites you to discover the joy of art during the 2022 “It’s a Wonderful Burien” events series.

During this special season, you can enjoy a variety of shopping opportunities showcasing unique goods and the artist who craft them.

In case you hadn’t noticed, a makers movement has taken firm hold in our popular culture bringing emphasis on individuality, uniqueness and “micro” instead of “mass” produced goods.

If you’d like to tap into this trend in your holiday gift giving, Burien offers several opportunities to peruse a multitude of artisanal and handcrafted goods including art, or simply enjoy art as you shop local.

Here are a few options to consider as you plan your holiday shopping:

Aya Art Market

Saturday, Nov. 26, Noon – 6 p.m.

155 SW 152nd Street

Aya Yoga Oasis hosts the second annual curated Art Market that brings together artists, craftspeople, and people who are passionate about supporting artisans and small businesses. Peruse the amazing selection of gifts and treasures created by local artists and makers. It’s a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday!

Artists Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 27

Online at artistssunday.com

The City of Burien has partnered with #ArtistsSunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to #ShopArt the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. It’s like Black Friday for Small Business Saturday but for art. Support participating Burien artists by shopping with them on the directory link.

Holiday Market Days

Thursdays, beginning Dec. 1, 2022,10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Town Square Park (MAP)

Find gifts for everyone on your list as Burien Farmers Market becomes the Holiday Market. Crafts, Arts and food oriented offerings present many options. Should you linger late, you can enjoy Winter lights illuminating Town Square Park, bringing sparkle and wonder to your visit, not to mention ‘gram worthy photo ops.

The Burien Art Walk

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 4 – 8 p.m.

Discover Burien (MAP)

Stroll through Downtown Burien to enjoy art and live music displayed at local businesses while you shop and nosh through Burien’s highly walkable core.

Moshier Holiday Pottery Sale

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moshier Community Arts Center, 430 S. 156th Street

Twice a year students and instructors gather at Moshier Community Art Center to sell their handmade wares. Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, sculpture, jewelry, and more! Credit card and cash only.

Holiday Bazaars

Many schools and community organizations will be offering colorful craft and bake sales. Be sure to support your local community!