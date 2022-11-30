SPONSORED :

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions.

During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.

The easy access location, free parking and manageable volume of attendance make these events an attractive alternative to venturing further for holiday entertainment. Free, or budget friendly admission is an added benefit that all can appreciate.

Come discover the wonder of holiday traditions in Burien at the following events:

La Posada

Saturday, Dec. 3, Noon–4 p.m.

Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th Ave SW

Join Alimentando al Pueblo in celebrating a holiday season cultural tradition, La Posada. Posadas are celebrated throughout Mexico, Guatemala and several Central American countries. There will be live music, games, food, and community.

Registration is required: www.alimentandoalpueblo.org/events

The Nutcracker

Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Theater, 401 S. 152nd Street

For many, the holidays are not complete without enjoying the familiar strains of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and marveling at a performance of the perennial favorite ballet.

Come share this magical holiday classic. Join Clara on a journey to the Lands of Snow and Sweets. With its timeless score, beautiful costumes, and enchanting dancing, this full-length ballet will delight you with holiday cheer. Featuring the Momentum Ballet Ensemble and Academy Dancers.

Italian Christmas Bake Sale

Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m–5 p.m

Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave S.

Come to a festive Italian holiday party! The Italian Cultural Center Festa Natale bursts alive with food, and warm cheer during this annual event. There will be a bake sale, live Italian music by the Rigatones (from 1 – 4 p.m.) and a beer and wine garden creating an atmosphere for socializing. Historical NW Italian heritage displays, and a plethora of imported and Italian-themed products (perfect for gift giving) await inside the Caffe and market rooms.

La Posada

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2–6 p.m.

Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152 Street

Another chance to experience this rich Mexican cultural holiday tradition for the whole family. There will be games, arts and crafts tables, piñatas, Mexican hot chocolate, sweet bread, and more!

Tis the Season

Dec. 19 – 20, 6 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Theater, 401 S. 152nd Street

A joyous tradition of multiple dance styles will thrill and delight at for two exciting performances. Join Contemporary, Hip Hop, Irish, Jazz, Tap, Theatre, and Creative Dance dancers from Momentum Dance Academy & Ensemble for a festive seasonal celebration.

Winter Lights

Now – Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter sparkling and colorful lights nightly. Visit this wonderland of winter lights which changes annually, and see this year’s light display. . The sparkle and glow of hundreds of lights creates a perfect backdrop for a holiday card photo or social media shares! Come for the lights, stay for the dining at any of Burien’s numerous “Foodie Paradise” restaurants, cafes and sweet shops.

With so many traditions to discover or create, you’ll agree, “It’s a Wonderful Burien!”

More info on “It’s A Wonderful Burien” is here.