Due to weather and road conditions, both Highline and Federal Way Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022..

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

This includes Highline Virtual Elementary and Highline Virtual Academy. Buses will stop at regular stops two hours later than normal. There will be no breakfast, no morning or afternoon classes for preschool and ECEAP, and no morning classes for Puget Sound Skills Center (PSSC). Afternoon classes for PSSC will be on time. All before school programs are canceled, including clubs, activities and in-school daycare. No transportation will be provided to schools outside of our district. Schools will dismiss at regular times.



STAFF INSTRUCTIONS

Staff are expected to report to work as close to on time as possible. Please use your judgement on whether it is safe for you to travel to work. See an outline of expectations for employees for inclement weather on the Staff Hub.

Continue to monitor the district’s website for updates.

FEDERAL WAY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All schools will begin two hours later than normal. For students who ride the bus, we will be operating on limited bus (snow) routes.



Important information about a 2-hour late start:

Breakfast will not be served when there is a two-hour late start. Interested scholars may visit the school office for a light snack until lunch which will be served at the normally scheduled times. Limited bus route information can be found on our website: www.fwps.org/Page/365 . You may also contact your child’s school office or the Transportation Department at (253) 945-5960 for more information.. All BEFORE-SCHOOL activities, athletics, and extra-curricular events are canceled. Each individual school will determine if AFTER-SCHOOL activities, athletics, or extra-curricular activities will be canceled. School will dismiss at the normal time.



Also, there will be:

NO out of district transportation. NO A.M. and P.M. Puget Sound Skills Center. Full Day ECEAP will be delayed two hours behind regularly scheduled start time, and will dismiss at the regular time. No part-day ECEAP, No A.M. or P.M. Preschool.



Please see our website for more information at www.fwps.org, Facebook at fwps210 or local TV stations. Thank you!

“Please stay safe and warm.”

WEATHER FORECAST

Here’s the detailed, 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10am and 1pm . Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Wind chill values between 22 and 27. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Friday: A chance of snow before 4pm, then rain and snow likely . Cloudy, with a high near 37. Wind chill values between 22 and 32. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday Night: Rain and snow likely, mainly before 10pm . Cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am . Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

