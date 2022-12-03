Photo courtesy David Rosen/SlickPix Photography.

Dozens of families and kids of all ages – including Santa and Mrs. Claus – gathered Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022 at Big Catch Plaza for Destination Des Moines’ (DDM) annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

The plaza was filled with smiling kids, families, volunteers and even a dancing polar bear, all under its own snow flurries courtesy the City of Des Moines.

The tree lighting countdown at 6 p.m. was conducted by DDM President Tony Hettler, along with Mayor Matt Mahoney, Deputy Mayor Traci Buxton, councilmembers Gene Achziger, Vic Pennington, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Below is a video of the event, shot and edited by Scott Schaefer (running time, 7-minutes, 11-seconds):

And photos courtesy David Rosen/SlickPix Photography: