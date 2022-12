Check out our community’s generosity during last year’s Toys for Tots drive!

REMINDER : Edward jones and “What’s Op Des Moines?” are supporting the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using their office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to their office at 22211 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

You may drop off a toy during regular business hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.