Ways to Avoid Probate on Your Assets

Avoiding probate doesn’t have to be difficult. Many people can use these simple and effective ways to ensure that all, or some, of their property passes directly to their heirs, without going through probate court.

One of the most effective ways to avoid probate is to establish a living trust. Property is transferred to the trust, and these assets are overseen by a trustee who is charged with managing the trust for the benefit of the designated beneficiaries. Living trusts were invented to let people make an end-run around probate. The advantage of holding your valuable property in trust is that after your death, the trust property is not part of your probate estate. That’s because a trustee—not you as an individual—owns the trust property. After your death, the trustee can easily and quickly transfer the trust property to the family or friends you left it to, without probate. You specify in the trust document, which is similar to a will, whom you want to inherit the property.

