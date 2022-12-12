A Chanukah Celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, outside at the Highline Heritage Museum’s parking lot.
This fun, free, family-friendly holiday event will start at 4 p.m.
“Celebrate and learn about Chanukah’s traditions, the Festival of Lights,” organizers said.
- FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
- MAGIC SHOW!
- CHANUKAH MUSIC
- KIDS CRAFTS
- LATKES & DONUTS
- FREE ADMISSION
More info at https://www.jewishbfw.com/LIGHT.
The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien:
