@SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder says that the potential for snow and possibly freezing rain looks likely starting this Sunday night, Dec. 18, and continuing through at least Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) agrees, and predicts that up to 2-3 inches of snow could fall through the middle of next week.

The problem though is that some forecasting models aren’t agreeing – a conundrum that keeps meteorologists awake on cold nights. One model shows cold arctic air colliding with moisture over our area, while another shows it hanging out in British Columbia.

“You can see these huge differences showing up here in the 70 to 90-hour range,” Snyder said in his Saturday morning video (see it below). “It’s kind of unusual to have such differences going on here.”

Temperatures will start to fall during the day on Sunday, dipping from around 37 to 33 or lower, with wind chill values between 24 and 30. Snow is expected to start then, with accumulation of less than a half inch of the white stuff possible.

“The NBM still suggests a decent shot of perhaps a more appreciable snowfall for the Seattle metro with a 50-60 percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow in 24 hours Tuesday into Wednesday,” NWS said in its forecast discussion. “The GFS, CMC, and EC ensemble guidance mean total accumulated snowfall amounts still suggest 2-3 inches of snowfall is possible between Sunday night and Wednesday night at SeaTac.”

As the systems get closer and develop, prognosticators will have a better idea of what to expect. But get ready…

Here's Snyder's most recent video, released Saturday morning, Dec. 17:

