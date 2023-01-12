SPONSORED :

Discover Seattle Christian School at the Prospective Family Open House for grades K-12 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

For over 75 years, Seattle Christian School has been educating students as the first non-denominational Christian school in the greater Seattle area. Drawing families from more than twenty communities across the South Sound region, we are committed to developing the heart and gifts of each student. Over the last seven decades, quality faculty and staff have invested in the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.

SCS customizes the learning experience to honor each K-12 student’s unique story and background. Not only are students able to access the core academic offerings, but there is also an array of options in the fine and performing arts, athletics and extracurricular activities, all led with a focus on building a foundation of faith in our students. High schoolers can earn college credits while completing their high school diploma through our Dual Credit Program and AP courses. Outside the classroom students serve both the local and global communities through our school-wide week of service called InterSCession as well as our ongoing partnership with World Vision to support students in Honduras.

SCS is excited to welcome prospective families to our Open House on Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Faculty, staff, students and parents will be on hand to answer questions and provide campus tours of our beautiful 13-acre K-12 campus, located just off I-5 in SeaTac. We’re excited to share why record numbers of families in the South Sound are choosing Seattle Christian School for their child’s Christ-centered education!

For more info, please visit https://www.seattlechristian.org/ .

Seattle Christian School is located at 18301 Military Road S. in SeaTac:

