This month the Des Moines Waterland Walking Group is returning to Saltwater State Park, on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023.

Walkers are invited to join at 11 a.m. in front of the bathrooms in the lower parking lot, 25205 8th Place South (map below).

This event is open to all.

You will either need a Discover Pass or buy a daily pass from the kiosk at the park entrance.

The route is an up and down dirt trail thru the woods, 1.7 miles in length, and should take about 45 minutes. It is somewhat protected from the elements by the trees but the trail is likely to be muddy. Then we will head to the beach to explore the low tide which is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. Dogs are welcome.

For more info, please call Gary at 206-390-3184.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need help.

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place S: