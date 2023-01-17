SPONSORED :

The Port of Seattle’s 2023 “State of the Port” broadcast will be streamed live online this Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023, from 8:30 – 9: 30 a.m.

“2022 was an exceptional year at the Port of Seattle,” the Port said. “The Port managed ongoing effects from the pandemic while achieving major goals to improve our service, sustainability, and positive impact on economic equity.”

All are invited to tune into the State of the Port 2023 live broadcast to hear about 2022 accomplishments and 2023 budget priorities at the Port of Seattle.

To watch the live stream of the State of the Port 2022 event, click here:

Get additional resources on State of the Port at https://www.portseattle.org/page/state-port-2023

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

HOW: Click here at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday: http://portofseattle.live/

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].