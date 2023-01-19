At The B-Town Blog’s 15th anniversary celebration on Wednesday night, Jan. 18, 2023, South King Media announced an exciting new award for students in Highline Public Schools starting this year – the Jack Mayne Journalism Scholarship.

This new scholarship was created in memory of beloved local veteran journalist Jack Mayne, who lived in Des Moines and covered our region, and who sadly passed away in Dec., 2021.

It will be awarded to a student interested in pursuing an education in journalism, and honors the memory of a great journalist who we had the honor of working with from 2012 until his passing in Dec., 2021.

This is a one-time annual award of $2,500, and is being done through the Highline Schools Foundation.

The idea for this was inspired by a conversation with Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney shortly after Mayne’s passing. Mahoney suggested we create a scholarship in his memory, and the idea soon had a life of its own.

After retiring from a fulfilling career as a journalist with ink in his veins, Mayne joined South King Media as Senior Writer/Associate Publisher in 2012, and soon evolved to have pixels in his veins. He covered local city councils, politics, hard news and much more, and also served as a journalism consultant/mentor to Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer.

Though he had a reputation as a hardnosed, no-nonsense, dapper-dressing editor in the newsroom, Mayne had a soft spot for young people. Many a time he took young reporters under his wing, mentored them into better writers, and helped them break into news reporting.

“Most enjoyable part of my work experience is working with younger people, helping them to learn to critically think through and delve into details of community activities, then clearly report to readers in the language of the community, translating government or business jargon to better inform readers and listeners.” – Jack Mayne

One such protege was Sue Favor, who recorded a tribute video to Mayne and this scholarship, along with Mahoney and South King Media Sales Manager Theresa Schaefer:

ABOUT JACK MAYNE

Jack Mayne did just about all there is to do in journalism over his lively, colorful, nearly 85-year life.

He served as City Editor of the Seattle P-I back in its glory days, and also edited the Journal American in Bellevue and Valley Daily News in Kent in the 1990s.

Before that he was a freelance international journalist and reported from South Africa, China, visited over 80 countries and even covered a war in the Falkland Islands.

Jack got his start at the Vancouver Province, thence to The Associated Press, becoming chief of the New England bureau; but a desire of the AP to send him to Buffalo, N.Y., drove him back to Seattle.

After retiring, and finding that writing for print becoming quaint and dated, in 2012 he became the Senior Writer/Associate Publisher for South King Media, where he covered local government, politics, city council meetings and more for us in Burien, Des Moines, SeaTac, Normandy Park, Tukwila, White Center and Kent.

In 2016, Mayne recorded “The Mayne Problem,” a regular commentary for a weekly podcast we produced through a grant from J-Lab’s Encore Media Entrepreneurs program, supported with funding from the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, and the Nicholas B. Ottaway Foundation.

HOW TO APPLY

HSF is offering 19 scholarships this year, with total awards ranging from $1,000 to $30,000 for eligible students graduating from any of Highline’s high schools in June 2023, all via one simple application. Scholarships are available for college and universities, trade and vocational schools, and even for graduates planning to enter the military or similar career path.

To be eligible for a Highline Schools Foundation scholarship, applicants must complete the scholarship application in full (linked below) — including essays and recommendations, and be a senior at any high school within Highline Public Schools graduating in Spring, 2023.

Applications are due no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Scholarships will be announced and awarded at a Scholarship Reception in May.

To apply for the Jack Mayne Journalism Scholarship, visit https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships/ and look for the “2023 HSF Scholarship Application” button to apply online.

HOW TO DONATE

The Jack Mayne Journalism Scholarship is accepting tax-deductible donations:

https://form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/highline-schools-foundation-for-excellence/jack-mayne-scholarship-fund

ABOUT THE HIGHLINE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION

The Highline Schools Foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated entirely to the support and success of Highline Public Schools’ students. We unite community support for innovative and equitable learning across Highline Public Schools. One of our core areas of interest is funding programs that prepare students for college and career readiness and success. This includes awarding college and trade school scholarships each spring.

More info at https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org.