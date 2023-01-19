All are invited to a free educational event on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Highline MAST Aquarium at Redondo – “Protect Poverty Bay: a Community Workshop for Clean Water.”

Learn about the local ecosystem and small actions you can take to help protect the health of our families, pets, and sea creatures that all depend on clean water.

Come chat with local scientists, SR³ (Sealife Response, Rehabilitation & Research), Poogooder (Zeropoo dog poo challenge), and a Public Health – Seattle & King County septic official, and come away with free goodies and valuable tips to use and share.

Please register at https://protectpovertybay.eventbrite.com but walk-ins welcome!

Highline MAST Aquarium at Redondo is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive S.: