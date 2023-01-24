Far as we know, no water from Puget Sound overtook roads or piers like the +12.9 one on Dec. 27, which – thanks to a wind storm and low pressure – overflowed onto the Redondo Boardwalk and flooded other areas in the south end including South Park.

King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year, bring unusually high water levels, and can cause local tidal flooding.

If you missed this one, don’t fret – another +13.47 King Tide will hit at 8:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 (and if you take any interesting photos, please email [email protected]).

Below are photos of Tuesday’s King Tide, taken around Des Moines and Redondo, courtesy David Rosen/SlickPix Photography (click image below to view gallery):