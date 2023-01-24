SPONSORED :

Recently opened in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is fast becoming a treasured asset to many families in our area.

Since the pandemic, you may have struggled to get your pet in to receive routine or more serious care at your regular vet clinic. A variety of factors have been affecting the community of service providers in the veterinary care space, from a labor crunch to supply chain issues.

That’s why welcoming Saltwater Animal Hospital is such good news! Not only may you be able to get a same week appointment, you may even be able to get in same day to give your pooch, kitty or exotic pet the loving and skilled care they need.

