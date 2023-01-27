Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in West Seattle this weekend.

This is a gorgeous, brand new modern Farmhouse Home:

Rare 3 beds PLUS office, 2.25 baths, & 2,056 square feet of carefully designed living space.

Enjoy the convenience of 2 off-street parking spots, one of which is pre-wired for electric car charging.

Wake up to beautiful sunrise territorial views from the primary bedroom and step out to a private covered deck for year-round enjoyment.

Additional private patio off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining.

The yard and garden space provide ample opportunity for outdoor living and the location across from a great park is ideal for those who love the outdoors.

The beautiful design and finishes throughout the home will not disappoint.

Don’t miss your chance to make this house your new dream home!