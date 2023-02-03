SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Tacoma and West Seattle this weekend.

The first Open House is a spacious 1,574 square foot split-level Tacoma home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and a great layout:

Upstairs features a large living room, kitchen and dining area. The master suite with full bath & separate closets. You’ll also find a second bedroom & half bath on the upper floor. Downstairs has a family room along with 2 additional bedrooms that can easily be used for a home office, home gym, or guest bedroom along with a full bathroom and utility room. 2 car attached garage with tons of space & backyard access. Outside there’s a deck overlooking a large, fully fenced backyard with alley way access, great for gardening and summer entertainment. Kick off your shoes and make Tacoma your home sweet home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 4: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

918 E. 59th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $460,000

MLS Number: 2030601

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year built: 2003

Approx. House SqFt: 1,574 s.f.

Lot: 0.14 Acres

PHOTOS:

MAP:

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d2577.9550664069484!2d-122.4202021!3d47.2034314!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490ffc8673a8b39%3A0x5ad8765546274c10!2s918%20E%2059th%20St%2C%20Tacoma%2C%20WA%2098404!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1675447990427!5m2!1sen!2sus

Next up is a Gorgeous Brand New Modern Farmhouse Home in West Seattle:

Rare 3 beds PLUS office, 2.25 baths, & 2,056 square feet of carefully designed living space. Enjoy the convenience of 2 off-street parking spots, one of which is pre-wired for electric car charging. Wake up to beautiful sunrise territorial views from the primary bedroom and step out to a private covered deck for year-round enjoyment. Additional private patio off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The yard and garden space provide ample opportunity for outdoor living and the location across from a great park is ideal for those who love the outdoors. The beautiful design and finishes throughout the home will not disappoint. Don’t miss your chance to make this house your new dream home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 4: 2-4pm

WHERE:

8457 30th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $975,000

MLS Number: 2028841

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year built: 2023

Approx. House SqFt: 2,056 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 3,604 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

MAP:

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d2429.8968362416845!2d-122.3737063!3d47.5266826!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54904168243d7325%3A0x808ee410f5559131!2s8457%2030th%20Ave%20SW%2C%20Seattle%2C%20WA%2098126!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1675448032528!5m2!1sen!2sus

