SPONSORED :

Bistro Baffi – located in the Normandy Park Towne Center – has announced an outstanding Valentine’s Day dinner special available from Friday, Feb. 10, all the way to Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

You see, Valentine’s Day is a very special day at Bistro Baffi. So special that the celebration is too big for just one night. This year you can choose the perfect day for you and your sweetheart, or maybe even a Gal-entine’s or Pal-entine’s friend to enjoy a delicious meal at Normandy Park’s cozy and elegant Italian restaurant, Bistro Baffi.

Since this is an occasion to celebrate true Love with Italian cuisine and wonderful company, owners Neil and Jinal are happy to offer you and your soul mate a unique 3-course dinner, to let your hearts and souls vibrate into the love of Italian food.

For only $120 (before tax or gratuity), you and your partner will receive a wonderful Ceasar salad as a starter, a delicious 18 oz. Ribeye Steak as a main, a yummy glass of house wine, and a delectable, fluffy melt-in-your-mouth Tiramisu as a dessert.

If you would like to celebrate Love in the ambiance of Italy with this incredible special, any night from Feb. 10 through Feb. 18, call to prebook your table, as spots are limited: 206-906-9517. Be sure to mention the “Valentine’s Day menu” when you reserve. In addition to this fabulous special, you may choose to order from their regular menu.

Bistro Baffi is open Monday-Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 4 – 9:30 p.m.

Neil, Jinal and all the staff look forward to sharing a beautiful evening of romance with you!

The early opening hours make it a perfect spot to dine before some of the local shows coming up, including: The Northwest Symphony Orchestra Valentine’s Concert on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center, or the return of BAT Theatre to live shows at Kennedy Catholic High School’s Little Theater on Fri-Sat-Sun beginning Feb. 10. If a bit of camp is more your style, why not consider the “Wine and Be Mine” drag show on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Humble Hall in Burien. Whatever your choice of entertainment, begin with a luscious dinner at Bistro Baffi and you can’t go wrong!

Bistro Baffi

19987 1st Ave S, Suite 101

Normandy Park, WA 98148

(206) 906-9517