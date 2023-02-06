Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography.

More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on the new Redondo Heights project from Multi-Service Center (MSC) and housing developer Shelter Resources (SRI) on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.

Redondo Heights is a partnership between nonprofit MSC and housing developer SRI, to rehab 132 existing residential units at what is now known as Silver Shadow Apartments and construct 202 new units, bringing 334 new quality affordable housing units to Federal Way.

“MSC is excited to be bringing more affordable workforce housing to South King County. Not surprisingly our recent Community Needs Assessment identified affordable housing as a top need in the community,” said Robin Corak, Multi-Service Center CEO. “This project will help meet some of that need, while also providing additional support for those residents who need it.”

Onsite services such as community resource navigation will be available to residents, as well as a satellite MSC Food Bank onsite to serve Redondo Heights and North Federal Way residents. The site will also feature amenities for residents such as a garden space, community room, and playground.

“The Redondo Heights affordable project resulted from a coalition of financing parties, including King County and the State of Washington working in unison with the Washington Housing Finance Commission, plus significant contributions from the Amazon Housing Fund. All of whom are committed to solving the pressing need for affordable rentals in greater King County,” said Len Brannen, President of Shelter Resources, Inc. “The effort to ensure funds targeting housing are spent wisely and produce quality long lasting results has been the commitment of the development team over the last four years bringing forward this construction project. We are excited to break ground and make it happen.“

“Affordable housing is essential to the vibrancy of our communities, so we’re investing in creating more homes, near transit, to ensure everyone has equitable access to opportunities across our region,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “The Redondo Heights project is a great example of how we can work together to grow the affordable housing supply that is so clearly needed, and ensure a more connected and inclusive region moving forward.”

Remarks at the ground-breaking ceremony were provided by Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; King County Executive Dow Constantine; King County Councilmember Pete vonReichbauer; Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; Robin Corak, Multi-Service Center; and Chris Walvoord, Enterprise Housing Credit Investments & Enterprise Community Asset Management & Fannie Mae Equity.

Constuction is anticipated to take 18-20 months. Gencap Construction (Kirkland, WA) is the builder on the new construction phase (202 units) of the project, and SRI-Rochlin Construction LLC is performing work on the renovation phase involving 132 existing units. Architect is Bumgardner Architects.

Project funders include Amazon; Enterprise Housing Credit Investments & Enterprise Community Asset Management & Fannie Mae Equity; JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC & Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; JPMorgan Chase Bank; King County & Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) & King County Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Fund; US Bank Trust Company, National Association; Washington State Department of Commerce Housing Finance Unit; Washington State Housing Finance Commission; and Washington State Capital Budget Appropriation.

View of Redondo Heights from Pacific Highway South looking North. Pictured is the satellite food bank with residences above and behind. Rendering Credit: Bumgardner Architects