Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Burien this weekend.

The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:

This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light.

Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard.

Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU?

There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind!

Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater.

This is the house you were waiting for.

You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!