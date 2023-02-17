The first-ever Business Watch Meeting – part of Des Moines Police Department’s Community Crime Prevention Program – will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.
All Des Moines businesses are welcome,
Business Watch is a network designed to deter, detect and diminish opportunities for crimes to occur.
The Business Watch will create a link among Des Moines Business and the law enforcement community.
This primary goal of this meeting will be to establish a line of communication between local business and the Des Moines police department.
This would be achieved through education and information sharing.
Agenda:
- Networking
- Welcome and Introductions
- Round Table Discussion with an Officer
- Introduction to Code Enforcement Rules & Regulations
- Introduction to the GPS Team
- Closing with plans for the future
WHERE: Hosted by Four Points Hotel, 22406 Pacific Highway South (map below).
WHEN: Wednesday, February 22″ at 5:30pm
RSVP: Please RSVP to [email protected].
