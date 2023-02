Des Moines Yacht Club will be holding its 24th Annual Indoor/Outdoor Swap Meet on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Expect sales of boats, boat parts, electronics, fishing gear and more.

Be sure to stop by the First Mates Navigating the Future Treasure Table, where all proceeds of sales will go towards scholarships for Mt. Rainier students!

The Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Drive South: