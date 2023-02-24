The first-ever Business Watch Meeting – a Community Crime Prevention Program sponsored by Des Moines Police Department – will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 1 2023 at the Four Points Hotel.

This free event – which starts at 5:30 p.m. – ia open ro all local business owners and workers.

“Business Watch is a network designed to deter, detect and diminish opportunities for crimes to occur,” organizers said. “The Business Watch will create a link among Des Moines Business and the law enforcement community.”

This primary goal of this meeting will be to establish a line of communication between local business and the Des Moines Police Department. This would be achieved through education and information sharing.

This meeting will replace the Feb. 22 event, which was rescheduled.

Agenda:

Networking

Welcome and Introductions

Round Table Discussion with an Officer

Introduction to Code Enforcement Rules & Regulations

Introduction to the GPS Team

Closing with plans for the future

Four Points Hotel is located at 22406 Pacific Highway South: