The National Weather Service is predicting that a “frontal system will bring a threat of lowland snow later Saturday into Sunday (Feb. 25-26) with light accumulations expected.”

“The weather gets interesting Saturday afternoon and night. A front will move through the area, bringing a shot of precipitation. “A cool and showery pattern will continue the first half of next week for a rain/snow mix possible for the lowlands at times,” NOAA said.

Over the next five days or so, forecasters say we may get a total of around 2-3 inches of snow.

Low temps will range from around 25 to 37 degrees, and highs will reach around 44, which means that over the next week there may be a slushy mix of both the white and the wet stuff alternating.

Detailed Forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values between 16 and 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday : Rain and snow likely after 4pm . Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between 23 and 33. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night : Rain and snow likely before 10pm, then snow between 10pm and 1am , then rain and snow after 1am. Low around 34. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday : Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night : A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday : Snow likely before 1pm , then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night : Rain likely before 7pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday : A chance of snow before 10am , then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday : A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night : Rain and snow likely . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Increasing confidence for another lowland snow event Saturday night into Sunday as the next system drops southward into the area. Here is a look at the most likely snowfall amount ranges for the Saturday-Monday period. ❄️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/AyRWGzUJni — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 24, 2023