A Town Hall event for the 33rd District will be held on Saturday, March 18, at the LiUNA Labor Hall in Des Moines (map below).

All are invited to join Sen. Karen Keiser, Rep. Tina Orwall, and Rep. Mia Gregerson from 1:30-3 p.m. on that day.

The 33rd District consists of east Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines and parts of Kent, Tukwila, and Renton.

To submit a question for this event, please click below:

Click here to send us your questions in advance and see you soon!