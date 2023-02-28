St. David’s Day is March 1, 2023, and honors Dewi Sant (Saint David), the patron saint of Wales.

He was the grandson of Ceredig, King of Ceredigion, living during the 6th century. The only native-born patron saint of the nations in the British Isles, Dewi Sant was a renowned preacher, teacher, and miracle worker who founded monastic settlements and churches in Wales, Brittany, and England.

Dying March 1, 589, his last words to his followers were in a sermon on the previous Sunday, transcribed as “

Be joyful, and keep your faith and your creed. Do the little things that you have seen me do and heard about. I will walk the path that our fathers have trod before us.”

During the 11th century, his birthday became a national festival. It is traditional to wear a leek or daffodil, both national emblems of Wales.

The Puget Sound Welsh Association will host their annual St. David’s Day Celebration in Des Moines, at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2 p.m.

PSWA is a 501(c)3 non profit organization and is dedicated to preserving the history and promoting the cultural heritage of the Welsh in the Puget Sound region and surrounding environs.

WHAT: Annual PSWA St. David’s Day Celebration 2023; Theme: “Coming Home”

WHEN: Saturday, March 4th, 2023 2PM – 4PM

WHERE: Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198

Special Music by: Nerys Jones, mezzo-soprano.

Join us for in-person music, congregational singing, te bach (little tea), limerick contest, and more!

Questions? Email [email protected].



*Family-friendly event; however, younger children may become bored.

Suggested tax-deductible donation: $10/adult allows PSWA to continue to host this culturally rich and uniquely Welsh annual celebration.

