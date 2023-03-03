From our friends at WABI Burien:

The March walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be much earlier in the month than normal. We will be visiting the Des Moines Historical Society Museum which is only open on the 1st Saturday from 1:00 – 4:00 pm this time of year.

On Saturday March 4th we will be meeting outside the museum at 12:30 pm, walking around downtown Des Moines for an hour or so, then return to the museum.

Those wishing to tour the museum can do so at their leisure. The address is 730 South 225th Street, and admission is FREE. Dogs are welcome on the walk but not in the museum.

Their website for more information is https://dmhs.org/info.html

Questions? Please call Gary at 206-390-3184.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need help. www.desmoineslegacy.org.