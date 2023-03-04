A fundraiser event benefitting the Burien Severe Weather Shelter will be held at the historic Forest Ledge mansion in Seahurst on Saturday night, Mar. 11, 2023.

Guests are urged to please bring warm clothing, shoes, hats, gloves, scarves, etc., or donate cash/check to the shelter at this event, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

About Forest Ledge

The historic Forest Ledge mansion sits on nearly four acres in Seahurst above Puget Sound facing Vashon Island. Built by Hollister Sprague – Boeing’s first lawyer – this incredible home features the largest private pipe organ west of the Mississippi. The ballroom (where the fundraiser will be held) features large arched wooden beams, high vaulted ceilings, and three pipe organ chambers. The ballroom is also fully equipped as a theater where private movies have previously been shown to guests.

If you’ve never been here before, you must go!

Video of Urban Achievers

If you’ve never seen this amazing Led Zeppelin tribute band comprised of Igor Abuladze (guitar, vocals), Ryan Burns (bass), and Drew Locke (drums), here’s a taste:

RSVP

Guests are asked to please RSVP via email to [email protected].

Event Details

WHAT: Fundraiser for the Burien Severe Weather Shelter.

WHERE: Forest Ledge, 14645 25th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below).

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023: 6:30 p.m.: Welcoming reception: Food, Drink & Music By RL Heyer. 7:30 p.m.: Pastor Jenny Partch, Highline United Methodist Church will give a brief talk about the “Burien Severe Weather Shelter.” 7:45 p.m.: BAT Theater Update: Eric & Maggie will give an update on the status of the drawings for the proposed Performing Arts Center, plus reveal a draft plaque listing the founding donors along with a thank you acknowledgement. 8:00 p.m.: David Templeton on piano, performing two new songs soon to be released on his new album. 8:45 p.m.+: Urban Achievers perform their amazing Led Zeppelin tribute!



Parking

Guests are recommended to Uber/Lyft or Taxi to Eagle Landing Park (entry to Forest Ledge) and then walk down the 900-foot paved driveway or have the driver drive you down.

Or you can go to the St. Prancis parking lot and take a shuttle, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Questions?

Call John White at (206) 495-7030.

Sponsors

Antaeus Foundation Equipment

PACO Ventures

909 Restaurant & Cafe

Humble Vine

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

Huckleberry Square

The B-Town Blog

Burien Film Festival

Maury Island Incident LLC

BAT Theatre