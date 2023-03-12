Registration is now open for the 2023 Egg Hunt, coming to Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

This event will run from 9–11 a.m. and is geared for kids ages 2-12.

“We hope to see you there for crafts, egg hunt, refreshments, contests, prizes, bunny photos, and more!”

Get Tickets

Tickets for the Egg Hunt are on sale, pre-registration strongly encouraged (and appreciated.

$5 advance

$10 day-of

Purchase tickets here (click on “Special Events”) or via the phone at 206-870-6527.