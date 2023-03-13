Are you a survivor of domestic abuse? You are not alone.

Whether you experienced abuse recently or decades ago, Lighthouse Northwest invites you to join other women once a month at Rise to build meaningful, supportive relationships and heal from abuse within a safe community.



“Each month we explore different topics that address the impact of abuse and the healing process,” organizers said.

Topics include identifying the types of abuse and impact of trauma, personal safety, healthy relationships, self-care, emotional health, communication, identity, trust, intimacy, forgiveness, shame, justice, and abundant life.

Here’s what others have said about the support group:

“Support group is giving me the space to reflect on the impact of my childhood trauma, heal, and grow into who God created me to be.” “No judgement. No opinions telling me what to do or not do. Sharing with people who have been through similar events is helpful. I feel more and more healed with every support group.”

To register at no cost or learn more, please visit https://www.lighthousenw.org or emaill [email protected].

