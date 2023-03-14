Quiet Skies Puget Sound will be sponsoring two informal “meetups” at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines to talk about issues impacting our Sea-Tac Airport neighbor communities.

Each meetup will begin with a short talk, followed by community conversation.

These events are free, informal, and hopefully informative and fun!

WHEN: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, starting at 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Quarterdeck, located at 22307 Dock Ave S Unit 1 Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

WHAT: THE DOCUMENT THE PORT OF SEATTLE DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE:WHY I SUED THE PORT OF SEATTLE, WHY I LOST, AND HOW OTHERS CAN WIN

QSPS member Steve Edmiston will “tell all” about his Public Records Act lawsuit – what the Port has refused to disclose and why; mistakes made and lessons learned; and how the issue can still go forward.

A second meetup is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at the same location

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1214658335828410/