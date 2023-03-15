On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at about 8:20 a,m., Des Moines Police Officers were flagged down by a citizen to a report of a deceased person near a wooded area near the 1700 block of South 216th Street (map below),

Officers located a deceased male, age 27, lying just off one of the trails.

Although there were no signs of foul play, detectives also responded to the scene to assist.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. Next of kin notifications will be made by their office.