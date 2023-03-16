One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover accident on southbound I-5 just south of S. 200th Street in SeaTac Thursday morning, Mar. 16, 2023.

One was killed, and a second suffered life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters found one vehicle with significant damage.

The far right lane was blocked while the collision was investigated.

WSP is investigating the cause of the accident. Some lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed during the investigation. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 16, 2023 🚨🚨Troopers are on scene of a 1 car rollover fatality collision. The location is Southbound I5 just South of 200th. The far right lane is currently blocked while the collision is being investigated. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 16, 2023 CLEAR: All lanes of southbound I-5 just south of South 200th Street in #Seatac and the South 200th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 are fully open now. The collision has cleared. pic.twitter.com/SxjRlB9XQi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 16, 2023