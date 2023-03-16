The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a road rage shooting incident and subsequent collision that occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023 on northbound I-5 near S. 216th Street on March 15, 2023.

Troopers say the incident began with a white vehicle driving erratically and cutting in front of other vehicles.

The driver of a black passenger car was driving beside the white vehicle, and shortly after sustained a gunshot wound to the face, resulting in the driver colliding with the barrier on the right shoulder and continuing northbound before coming to a stop in the right lane.

The suspect driver of the white vehicle continued northbound, fleeing the scene.

WSP troopers arrived on scene and provided life-saving efforts to the injured driver before they were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

WSP detectives request assistance in locating the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Tim Hanson at [email protected].