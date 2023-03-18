The Washington State Food Thick Association (WSFTA) will be operating a Food Truck pilot program with the City of Des Moines, which will allow eligible mobile food vendors to serve in multiple locations.

Vendors who wish to participate will be required to apply through the Association, meeting specific terms and conditions, seen below.

Here are vendor terms and conditions:

Vendors must have a general City of Des Moines business license, L & I insignia, King County health permit, proof of insurance, and a fire inspection and permit from a King County regional fire authority dated within the past 12-months. Apply for the $75 city license here: https://www.filelocal-wa.gov/Default_FileLocal.aspx (Pilot program vendors will not need to pay the added $100 Mobile Food Vendor Application fee.)

Vendor participants must obtain a Certificate of Insurance of 2mm general aggregate and an Additional Insured Endorsement stating the City of Des Moines at 21630 11th Avenue S, Suite A Des Moines, WA 98198.

Vendors must email their COI into the WSFTA.

Vendors must not park within 50-feet of another food establishment, unless approved by the owner of that business.

Participating vendors are required to report sales and ticket numbers, no later than 24-hours following the end of service. This sales data is used to help manage and assess the location, determine the best number of food vendors, preferred cuisines, best days/times for service, and allows the WSFTA to advise the next scheduled vendor regarding the number of meals to plan to serve. This information helps reduce food waste and helps maximize vendor success.

The Food Truck Pilot Program will only be using City of Des Moines owned and operated sites, therefore, participating vendors will be exempt from the current Mobile Food Vendor application and fee . Do NOT submit a Mobile Food Vendor Application or pay the fee . Participating vendors will still be required to have a City of Des Moines business license and must comply with City of Des Moines Municipal Code where applicable.

Prohibitions: The food truck operator shall not utilize tables, chairs, or audio amplification in conjunction with the food truck. With the exception of a portable gas-powered generator, all equipment shall be contained within or on the food truck during service.

Vendors must email the WSFTA their food truck/trailer length (some locations may have limited vending space.)

Vendors must establish a Street Food Finder account (which is free of charge), and must sign into their Street Food Finder account for specific vending location times and details, and to self-book. Participating vendors are not required to be members of the WSFTA to use Street Food Finder or to participate in this pilot program. Start your SFF profile here: https://streetfoodfinder.com/signup

Where applicable, vendors must maintain an onboard copy of an issued right-of-way (ROW) street permit.

Vendors must meet IFC (International Fire Code) 2018 and: Locate generators at least 10’ away from the mobile food vending unit, unless permanently fixed to the tow trailer frame. Make sure that there is a clearance of at least 10-ft away from buildings, structures, vehicles, and any combustible materials. Follow all NFPA best safety practices.



Grounds for pilot program termination can include, but are not limited to: Failure to abide by all state and local laws, rules, regulations, and ordinances regarding mobile food vending,

Acting unprofessionally in a way that reflects poorly on the Pilot Program, or the food truck industry as a whole.

Offensive, disrespectful, or rude conduct toward event hosts, government officials, fellow vendors, or any WSFTA staff or volunteers,

Being dishonest or untruthful regarding licenses, permits, insurance coverage, sales numbers, etc.

All vendors must follow the City of Des Moines Food Truck Pilot Program Best Practices:

Vendors must keep the vending area free of obstructions that impede free use of sidewalks by pedestrians and provide a minimum of a 5-foot wide clear pedestrian path by the food truck and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act for pedestrian access.

Vendors shall return the vending area to the same condition they found it, and shall remove any garbage or equipment they bring in.

Vendors shall dispose of their own garbage, recycling, and any other food waste products as required by the Health Department.In an effort to be responsible stewards of the environment, vendors will not use single-use plastics and will provide recyclable, compostable, and/or biodegradable serviceware. Food trucks must be parked at least 15-feet from any fire hydrant, and 5-feet away from any driveway, sidewalk, utility box or vault, handicapped ramp, building entrance or exit or emergency call box.

Food Trucks shall be parked a maximum of 12 inches from the curb. These minimum and maximum distance requirements are all measured in a straight line from the closest point of the proposed food truck location to the closest point from the buffered object.

We strongly advise participating vendors to act as “Good Neighbors” by promoting local businesses that are near the vending location when posting upcoming meal services on social media, ideally including links to nearby retailers or other businesses.

Leave No Trace Behind: Vendors are responsible for: ensuring drip-pans are placed under truck engines & generators, do not leave any markings/drippings/grease in the vending area, and always dispose of wastewater at an approved location in accordance with the County Health Plan Review. Violation of these Terms & Conditions: If the food truck operator is found to be in violation of the Pilot Program terms, a warning will be issued. A second offense in any 6-month period will result in revocation from the pilot program. Parking violations should be reported to the police non-emergency line:



Site Locations:

Location 1. Activity Center/ FAA Regional Headquarters Address: 2200 South 216th Street / 2045 S. 216thInitial days/service times: Tuesdays 11am to 2pm

Address: 2200 South 216th Street / 2045 S. 216thInitial days/service times: Tuesdays 11am to 2pm Location 2. Marina Quarterdeck Concert SeriesAddress: 22307 Dock Ave SInitial days/service times: Thursdays & Sundays – 4:30-7pm

Concert SeriesAddress: 22307 Dock Ave SInitial days/service times: Thursdays & Sundays – 4:30-7pm Location 3. “Sweet & Savory Saturdays” at Redondo Beach – Highline Aquarium & Olympic Outdoor Center Address: 28301 Redondo Beach Dr SInitial days/service times: Saturdays – 11am to 2pm

– Highline Aquarium & Olympic Outdoor Center Address: 28301 Redondo Beach Dr SInitial days/service times: Saturdays – 11am to 2pm Location 4. Beach Park Summer Concert Series & Other Special EventsAddress: 22030 Cliff Ave S,Initial days/service times: Wednesdays – 7/5/23 through 8/23/23

To see which trucks will participate, when and where they will be, the public can access the schedule and location details via StreetFoodFinder.com.

For all the program details visit the Association’s website here: