Please join Waterland Pride and sponsor Saundra Mock Homes for Rainbow BINGO on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Kent Eagles Aerie #362 (map below).

Tickets are available now at https://www.bit.ly/waterlandpridebingo.

“Rainbow Bingo, a fundraiser for Waterland Pride, is excited to be back in the South End. Join our hostess with the mostest, Sylvia O’Stayformore, at the Kent Eagles #362 – no doubt a place that will soon be Sylvia’s home away from home.”

The $25 ticket covers the entrance fee only.

Please bring cash to purchase $5 bingo packs, cash to tip our servers, and cash for the bake sale.

Also, remember a wicker handbag to hold all that cash to support the cause!

All proceeds from Rainbow Bingo go to supporting the Waterland Pride Festival on June 10th and 11th, 2023.

This is a 21+ over event with a cash bar.

Learn more about Waterland Pride and their upcoming 2023 events on their Facebook page. “Smash our like button, please.”

Prize baskets have all been donated by local community members and businesses. One very special custom kaftan will be auctioned off.

Food and desserts will be sold onsite, and the Eagles Aerie features a full bar with wonderful volunteer bartenders. Come ready for a great night of food, fun, booze, and prizes all supporting Waterland Pride.

Rainbow Bingo is generously sponsored by Saundra Mock Homes, your local real estate expert.