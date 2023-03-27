Applications are now being accepted for the Waterland Festival parades, a Des Moines tradition since 1959.
“Join your community along Marine View Drive as you enjoy the Jr. Parade followed by the Grand Parade – Seafair Sanctioned Community Events,” organizers at Destination Des Moines said.
** This is a FREE community Event, but Donations are welcome!! **
The Grand Parade will start at 6 p.m., following the Jr. Parade through the Marina District.
“See all of your SeaFair Favorites!”
To apply for the Grand Parade, click here.
