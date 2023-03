C.A.R.E.S. of Burien and Des Moines is teaming up with the Des Moines Police Department to offer a FREE Microchipping Event this Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This will be the first of three free Microchipping events.

This free event will be available to all residents of Des Moines who wish to have their dog or cat microchipped and will include free registration.

The event will take place at the Des Moines Police Department, located at 21900 11th Ave S.: