The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will be presenting International Sculpture Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
This free event will run from 1-4 p.m. at George C. Scott Studios, located at 22220 7th Ave S. (map below).
Here’s what to expect::
- Family Fun!
- Kids’ Sculpture Projects
- Glass Sculpture Making
- Artist Demonstrations
- Plus a Des Moines Sculpture Walk with Gary McNeil at 12:30 p.m.
Octavia Glass Sculpture by George C. Scott.
Poster by Fred Andrews of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.
