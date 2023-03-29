The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will be presenting International Sculpture Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

This free event will run from 1-4 p.m. at George C. Scott Studios, located at 22220 7th Ave S. (map below).

Here’s what to expect::

Family Fun!

Kids’ Sculpture Projects

Glass Sculpture Making

Artist Demonstrations

Plus a Des Moines Sculpture Walk with Gary McNeil at 12:30 p.m.

Octavia Glass Sculpture by George C. Scott.

Poster by Fred Andrews of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.