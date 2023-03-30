SPONSORED:

The early bunnies will get the goodies at Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center’s ‘Festa di Pasqua’ Bake Sale and Party on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The fun and festivities of Easter – Pasqua in Italiano – will be on display in this annual tradition at the Casa Italiana Italian Cultural center in Burien.

Those in the know will arrive when doors open at 9:30 a.m. in order to shop the best selection of bake sale goodies. There are typically a selection of cookies, sweet breads and the like, lovingly prepared to celebrate the holiday. They go FAST!

But even if you miss the pastries, there’s plenty more to shop in the Casa’s Italian Market. Italian chocolate, cookies, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pasta and more imports are gathered to help you add an Italian touch to your home.

Easter Bunny will be there!

From 10 a.m. – Noon., kids can visit with the Easter Bunny.

The day also includes a wine and beer garden from 12-4 p.m. and food specials in the Casa Caffe with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Come visit and linger for some fun! Grab a caffe or gelato and soak up the Italian atmosphere.

The revenue from all these connected enterprises furthers the mission of the Casa Italiana:

“To create a permanent ongoing physical space dedicated to embracing and renewing the joy and vibrant diversity of the soul andspirit of Italy, including its historical, linguistic, and culinary significance” right here in South King County and the greater Seattle area.

Ongoing fundraising will bring about the planned Banquet Hall to be located on the upper floor of the current building. The Hall will be a fantastic addition to area options for weddings, anniversaries retirement parties and all manner of larger gatherings.

While you visit, be sure to check out the enchanting renderings of the proposed space. Currently, the Casa boasts a 50 person private room suitable for meetings or celebrations of all sorts. Kindly address inquiries about rentals or other questions to [email protected]. They will be delighted to hear from you.

More info here:

NEW TEMPORARY CASA CAFFE HOURS STARTING NEXT WEEK IN APRIL 2023:

Wed.-Sat.: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (temporarily closed Sunday, Monday & Tuesday)

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S. in Burien: