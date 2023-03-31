SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood this weekend.

This home is priced right to welcome you home: 

Charming Setting Among Mature and Tropical Landscape. 

Primary Bedroom with Spa-like Bath Overlooks Gardens. 

The Main Level Features a Living room, Dining and Kitchen. 

The Lower Level has a Second Kitchen, Bedroom and Bonus Room for Studio or Additional Office with a Separate Entrance. 

Such a Unique Layout and Space to Spread Out. 

Enjoy the Partially Fenced Backyard w/Large Rear Deck & a Firepit, Perfect for Entertaining. 

Outbuilding for Hideaway or Storage! 

Newer Furnace and Water Tank. 

Easy Access to 509, I-5 Schools, Downtown and So Much More. 

Selling as-is and Ready to Move In. 

All Appliances Stay.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, April 1: 12 – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 9048 3rd Ave South, Seattle WA 98108 (click for map or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $550,000
  • MLS Number: 2048596
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1940
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,530
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 5,100

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Refrigerator

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

