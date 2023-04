All Earthlings are invited to come down to Saltwater State Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to celebrate Earth Day.

There will all sorts of interesting activities to get involved with, including:

10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Educational Activities

12:30 p.m.: Scuba Dive

12 & 1 p.m.: Beach Walks with Naturalist

10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.: Forest Hikes

“Help us celebrate our Earth. It’ll be fun!”

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place South in Des Moines: