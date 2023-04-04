On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at about 4:40 p.m., Des Moines Police officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision – possibly involving a pedestrian – in the 22000 block of Pacific Highway S. (map below).

Officers arrived on scene where they located both vehicles along with an involved pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics determined the pedestrian was deceased at the scene.

The Des Moines Police Major Collision Team is conducting an investigation.

All northbound lanes of Pacific Highway S. at S. 220th Street were closed and not expected to open for some time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

If anyone witnessed this collision, we are asking them to contact the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 870-6871 or [email protected].